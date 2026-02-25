Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 86.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Aspen Aerogels updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.280–0.240 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aspen Aerogels’ conference call:

Ended 2025 with ~ $158.6M cash , expect a ~ $38M GM payment in March, are selling Plant Two, and have cut fixed cash costs by ~ $75M annually while targeting an adjusted-EBITDA breakeven of $175M revenue — all improving balance-sheet flexibility.

Near-term EV demand reset materially hit results: Q4 revenue was $41.3M, GAAP Q4 loss $72.9M and FY loss $389.6M, and Q1 2026 guidance is only $35M–$40M with adjusted EBITDA of negative $13M to $10M, driven by lower GM production and several one-time charges (e.g., $22.5M non-cash equipment charge, $3M bad debt).

European EV momentum is building — Aspen now has seven European OEM design wins (including Volvo), and management cites a Europe-only pipeline of roughly $220M for 2027 expanding to >$450M in 2028 that could materially contribute to 2027–28 revenue.

The Energy Industrial segment (2025 revenue ~$102M) is expected to grow ~ 20% in 2026 driven by subsea awards, a doubling of LNG project activity versus 2025, and pent-up maintenance demand, with a goal to scale the segment toward $200M of high-margin revenue without major new CapEx.

The Energy Industrial segment (2025 revenue ~$102M) is expected to grow ~ driven by subsea awards, a doubling of LNG project activity versus 2025, and pent-up maintenance demand, with a goal to scale the segment toward of high-margin revenue without major new CapEx. Aspen is expanding into battery energy storage systems (BESS), leveraging EV-proven thermal technology and U.S. manufacturing; management is deep in qualifications and expects initial revenue in 2026, but market sizing and timing remain uncertain.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

