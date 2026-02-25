GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
GenusPlus Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.
About GenusPlus Group
