GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies. The company also provides electrical and instrumentation services to mining, oil and gas, infrastructure, and power generation sectors; turnkey engineering and design solutions; HV and LV electrical installations, fabrication, HVAC maintenance and upgrades, asset management, and site services to mining and heavy industrial sectors; and EPC solutions, including procurement, assembly, design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance for renewable assets in the wind, solar, new energy, and power systems storage sectors, as well as resource, IPP’s, traditional generators, and network service providers.

