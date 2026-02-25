Main Street Capital Corporation to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 109,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

