Hubbell Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.7%

HUBB stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.07. 43,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.39. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $533.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

