SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

Shares of SPXC traded down $21.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.68. 190,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,738. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $246.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,367.40. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $307,494,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000,000 after acquiring an additional 722,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $123,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,649,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,092,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — SPX reported $1.88 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.86 and revenue of $637.3M vs. ~$626M, showing a small upside to estimates that supports the stock move. SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — SPX reported $1.88 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.86 and revenue of $637.3M vs. ~$626M, showing a small upside to estimates that supports the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Solid revenue growth and healthy margins — Q4 revenue rose ~19.4% year‑over‑year; net margin (~10.3%) and ROE (~18.7%) indicate profitable expansion, which investors often reward. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Solid revenue growth and healthy margins — Q4 revenue rose ~19.4% year‑over‑year; net margin (~10.3%) and ROE (~18.7%) indicate profitable expansion, which investors often reward. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance provided and roughly in line with consensus — management set EPS guidance of $7.60–$8.00 and revenue guidance of $2.5B–$2.6B; the range includes the Street estimate (~$7.69 EPS) so guidance is not a clear surprise, but the upper end provides upside potential. SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

FY2026 guidance provided and roughly in line with consensus — management set EPS guidance of $7.60–$8.00 and revenue guidance of $2.5B–$2.6B; the range includes the Street estimate (~$7.69 EPS) so guidance is not a clear surprise, but the upper end provides upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary and detail available — management discussed segment trends and backlog on the call/transcript; useful for analysts but largely confirms the published results rather than changing the outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary and detail available — management discussed segment trends and backlog on the call/transcript; useful for analysts but largely confirms the published results rather than changing the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Beat was modest — the EPS beat was only $0.02 and some investors may view results as only marginally better than expectations, which could cap further upside if analysts expected a larger beat or clearer guidance lift. Zacks: Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

