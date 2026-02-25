Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

