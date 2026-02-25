Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,768 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 547.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,537,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Announced definitive agreement to acquire Amicus Therapeutics to add Galafold® and other products — management says the deal should significantly accelerate and diversify BioMarin’s revenue base, a clear long-term strategic positive for growth potential. BioMarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Financial and Operating Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish: TD Cowen maintained a Buy and $120 price target and Bank of America reiterated Buy (PT lowered to $97), providing offsetting support for the stock despite near-term headwinds. TD Cowen Maintains Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Top-line strength: Full-year 2025 revenues rose ~13% Y/Y to $3.2B and Q4 revenues were up ~17% Y/Y, driven by VOXZOGO growth and enzyme therapies — healthy revenue trends that support longer-term valuation. Quarterly Results Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at multiple investor conferences in March — increased investor access may clarify outlook and deal integration assumptions. Investor Conference Participation
- Negative Sentiment: Voluntary withdrawal of Roctavian (hemophilia gene therapy) from the market — this is a major near-term clinical/regulatory setback that increases uncertainty around gene-therapy revenue and pipeline timing. BMRN Beats on Q4 Earnings, to Withdraw Roctavian From Market
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its price target to $55 and moved to a Neutral rating (citing downside vs. current levels), a near-term negative analyst signal that can pressure the stock. HC Wainwright Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headlines on EPS and guidance — while revenue beat consensus, commentary and reported EPS figures were mixed across outlets and FY26 guidance (excluding Amicus) appears slightly below some expectations, creating near-term uncertainty. Earnings Results & Call Materials
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.
The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.
