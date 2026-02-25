Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Daiwa Securities Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Daiwa Securities Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.52.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $759.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.44. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The stock has a market cap of $353.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

