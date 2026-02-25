Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.59. Humana has a 1 year low of $169.61 and a 1 year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $32,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

