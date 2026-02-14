VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Short Interest Update

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 318,971 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 573,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OMAH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,904. The company has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $20.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

