Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as low as C$10.54. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 28,317 shares.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

The Funds investment objectives are to provide unitholders with: monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities1 of the Brand Leaders1 directly. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund will invest in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 20 Brand Leaders from the Brand Leaders Investable Universe1 that have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment and meet the investment characteristics described below.

