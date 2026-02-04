Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.