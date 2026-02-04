Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SLV opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Traders bought the dip across precious metals, driving a strong intraday rebound in silver that lifted silver ETFs. This bounce is supporting renewed demand for SLV as short-term sellers cover positions. Silver Soars 9% As Traders Buy The Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets report gold and silver have bounced after the heavy selloff, citing renewed buyer interest at lower price levels—a technical catalyst for SLV inflows. Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Sharp Selloff
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (e.g., Deutsche Bank) say thematic drivers — industrial demand and investment interest — remain intact, which supports a medium-term bull case for silver ETFs like SLV. Gold and silver rebound after historic wipeout
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor guides and ETF-focused pieces suggest SLV could be an opportunity after the plunge but emphasize risk management — useful context for traders considering re-entry. Should You Buy the iShares Silver Trust ETF After Its Steep Sell-Off?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and technical analysis warn the move could be a short-term reset; strategists urge watching support/resistance and volatility rather than assuming a sustained rally. Time For A Reset
- Neutral Sentiment: Some banks and analysts frame the rout as positioning-driven rather than a fundamentals collapse, implying recoveries could be technical rather than structural. Rout was about positioning
- Negative Sentiment: Investigations and opinion pieces highlight how the January collapse created outsized losses for retail investors and large gains for some institutions, raising questions about market structure and downside tail risk for SLV holders. The Silver Crash Nobody Explains
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage warns the recent rally may be a “head fake” after an extreme run-up and subsequent volatility—investors should be cautious of another sharp reversal. Why Silver’s Monstrous Rally May Be a Head Fake
- Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage documents the historic sell-off and ongoing volatility, underscoring that SLV can see rapid losses if market liquidity shifts again. Silver’s Crash Is Getting Pretty Uncomfortable
- Negative Sentiment: Higher and more volatile silver prices are already impacting end users (e.g., jewelers), a reminder that price swings can have real-economy feedbacks that affect sentiment toward silver assets. World’s largest jeweler falls after analysts warn it will be hit by volatile silver price
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.