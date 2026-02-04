Brien Daniel O Sells 4,003 Shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel O sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $23,577.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,611,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,162,636.17. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) is a specialty chemical company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of sustainable polymer-based and bio-based additives. The company’s product portfolio includes polymer modifiers, specialty resins and performance additives that enhance properties such as adhesion, viscosity, impact strength and environmental resistance. These solutions serve a variety of end markets, including coatings and adhesives, composites and plastics, oilfield and mining fluids, wastewater treatment and agricultural applications.

Headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, Flexible Solutions International operates an integrated manufacturing facility that supports customer-specific production and pilot-scale development.

