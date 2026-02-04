30,981 Shares in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 56.9% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calumet by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Calumet by 18,512.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 182,902 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Calumet Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Calumet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $24.00.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Calumet’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.