Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,043.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,056.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

