Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $102,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in SAP by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $195.12 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.91.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

