Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.9%

UPS stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

