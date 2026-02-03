Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,190. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 645,924 shares of company stock worth $102,079,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $177.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.95.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

