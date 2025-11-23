NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 4,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get NiSun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NISN

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.50% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

(Get Free Report)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.