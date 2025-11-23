Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. 611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nordic Semiconductor ASA has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

