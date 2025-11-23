Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.67. 69,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 88,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

