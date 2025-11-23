Head-To-Head Review: Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) versus Its Competitors

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gorilla Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $74.67 million -$64.79 million 437.33 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors $1.31 billion $24.78 million 2.43

Gorilla Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gorilla Technology Group. Gorilla Technology Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Gorilla Technology Group Competitors 1159 2507 5118 292 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gorilla Technology Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 33.32%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group’s peers have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Gorilla Technology Group Competitors -401.64% -643.41% -15.45%

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

