Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.9050.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banca Mediolanum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum Trading Up 0.8%

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

