Union Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.86 and its 200-day moving average is $564.57. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

