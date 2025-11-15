Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 616,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 365,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

