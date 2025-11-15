Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Cut by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.86 and a 200-day moving average of $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.