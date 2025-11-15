Zacks Research Upgrades First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) to “Strong-Buy”

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THFF. Wall Street Zen lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of THFF stock remained flat at $56.76 during trading hours on Thursday. 52,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The company has a market cap of $672.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.46. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Corporation Indiana news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $119,913.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $614,303.25. The trade was a 24.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter worth $529,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

