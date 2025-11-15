Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.01. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SHPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.