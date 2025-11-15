Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.01. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SHPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

