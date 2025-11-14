What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for BitFuFu Q4 Earnings?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BitFuFu in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BitFuFu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

BitFuFu Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BitFuFu stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,201. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.31.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 13.57%.The firm had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the first quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

