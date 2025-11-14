Bill Yang Buys 668,896 Shares of Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Free Report) insider Bill Yang purchased 668,896 shares of Middle Island Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,742.46.

Bill Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Middle Island Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bill Yang purchased 428,571 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.99.

Middle Island Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Middle Island Resources Company Profile

Middle Island Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for copper and gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Barkly project that comprises 16 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 6,918 square kilometers located in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middle Island Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middle Island Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.