Intelligent Monitoring Group (ASX:IMB) Insider Dennison Hambling Buys 1,850,000 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Dennison Hambling acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,100,750.00.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Monitoring Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CRWD Stock Hits Key Inflection Point Ahead of Earnings
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Rigetti’s Q3 Miss Reveals Quantum Funding and Timing Pressures
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.