Zacks Research Estimates Integer’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 60,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,373. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Integer has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Integer by 20.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Payman Khales acquired 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.94 per share, for a total transaction of $203,067.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,853.10. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl C. Capps bought 1,600 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $780,523.40. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

