Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for BJRI Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Mizuho raised BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $338,090.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. The trade was a 71.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $545,656. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 48.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 935,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

