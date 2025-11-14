Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 871 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $46,148,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $247.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66. The stock has a market cap of $403.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

