What is B. Riley’s Estimate for EFC Q1 Earnings?

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ellington Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.3%

EFC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,202. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Amundi acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,653,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,074 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 331,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.