Q1 Earnings Estimate for Slate Retail REIT Issued By Cormark

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGRFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised Slate Retail REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

