Q2 Earnings Estimate for Ford Motor Issued By Zacks Research

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on F. Weiss Ratings raised Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE F traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,858,867. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Volterra Technologies LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 131,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 72,484 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

