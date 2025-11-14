Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Insider Bernard Campbell Acquires 50,000 Shares

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Campbell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00.

Bernard Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Bernard Campbell purchased 19,231 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.60.

Alliance Aviation Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alliance Aviation Services Cuts Dividend

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, November 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st. Alliance Aviation Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.