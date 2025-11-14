WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,295 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

