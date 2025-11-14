Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 764,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average daily volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eskay Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

