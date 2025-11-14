enCore Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average volume of 5,308 call options.

enCore Energy Trading Up 5.3%

EU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 975,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 118.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

In related news, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 280,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,803.41. This represents a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,490. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $410,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in enCore Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 325.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 129,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,819,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,992 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded enCore Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enCore Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Report on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.