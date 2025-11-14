City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523 and last traded at GBX 521, with a volume of 754049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 earnings per share for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

