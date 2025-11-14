City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

City of London (LON:CTYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523 and last traded at GBX 521, with a volume of 754049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.

City of London Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London (LON:CTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 earnings per share for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City of London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.