Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,084. The trade was a 196.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Martin Tuchman bought 52 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,716.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 493 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Martin Tuchman bought 3 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $97.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Martin Tuchman acquired 10,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Princeton Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

