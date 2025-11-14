Financial Comparison: Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fenbo has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fenbo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenbo $132.91 million 0.06 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Newell Brands $7.58 billion 0.18 -$216.00 million ($0.06) -55.42

This table compares Fenbo and Newell Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fenbo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fenbo and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenbo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Newell Brands 1 5 4 0 2.30

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 76.27%. Given Newell Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Fenbo.

Profitability

This table compares Fenbo and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenbo N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -0.33% 8.64% 2.08%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Fenbo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

