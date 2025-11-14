Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 329,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 126,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Klondike Gold Trading Down 9.1%
The stock has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
