Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after buying an additional 839,474 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.43 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

