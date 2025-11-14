Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $727,000 in Halliburton Company $HAL

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,081,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2,895.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 756,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 730,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price target on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

