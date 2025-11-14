Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $536.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.72 and its 200 day moving average is $509.67. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $572.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

