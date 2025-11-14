Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IVE stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

