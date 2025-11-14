Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Amundi increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 404.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 125,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

